Bison attacks two forest department personnel near Gudalur

April 29, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Two forest personnel were injured when a bison attacked them in the forest area near Gudalur while they were involved in enumeration of Nilgiri Tahr on Monday. According to police sources, the injured were identified as Forester Bhoopathi (34) and Forest Guard Suman (27). A team of Forest Department personnel led by Mr. Bhoopathi was taking up the enumeration of Nilgiri Tahr near Kannagi Temple under Gudalur Forest Range. A bison which emerged from nowhere suddenly attacked them around noon. While Mr. Bhoopathi sustained injuries on his hip, Mr. Suman suffered a fracture on his left leg. After providing first-aid at the Government Hospital in Cumbum, they were admitted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

