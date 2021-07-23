Bishops hold meeting

The bishops affiliated to CEFI diocese held a meeting in Madurai on Friday.

The bishops affiliated to CEFI diocese held a meeting here on Friday to discuss various demands that they have placed to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

There are around 13,000 independent churches throughout the country under the purview of CEFI diocese. There are 6,000 churches in Tamil Nadu with 10 lakh members.

The office-bearers included the National Presiding Bishop D.P. Noha Yowanaraj, National General Secretary A. Stephen and National Treasurer M.J. Johnson.

The members urged the CM to establish cemeteries in all the Corporations, municipalities, and taluks of Tamil Nadu.

They asked the government to expedite the construction of churches announced by the government. They sought recognition of independent churches.

There is a need to establish a welfare board for the Christians. The board must work towards the welfare of the preachers, they discussed.

The office-bearers requested to ensure the availability of electricity connection to all churches under the purview of the CEFI diocese.