Bishops’ Council condemns JNU attack

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council (TNBC) and the Tamil Nadu Latin Bishop’s Council (TNLBC) have condemned the recent attack on students on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

A statement said that the attack on the student community inside one of the country’s world-class institutions should be considered as an attack on the democratic soul of India.

“It’s an atrocious incident that the country should be ashamed of, as students who speak up for the welfare of the people without any political agenda have been targeted,” said the statement.

“The role of higher education institutions is only to develop academic knowledge but also to inculcate secular and humane values among the younger generation of the country and in that way, democracy inside campuses is important. We continue to instil hopes in the present government that action will be taken against the attackers,” said the statement from Rev. Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai and president of TNBC.