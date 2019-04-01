Bishops’ Council condemns attack on school

MADURAI

01 April 2019 20:00 IST

Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council has strongly condemned the recent attack on Little Flower Higher Secondary School at Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district.

The school, a Christian minority run institution, was allegedly attacked after a Class 10 student hanged herself on the school premises after she did poorly in the Mathematics examination. The Sisters running the institution were beaten up and valuables were damaged allegedly by the relatives of the girl and a mob.

In a statement issued on Saturday, TNBC president and Archbishop of Madurai Antony Pappusamy said that attack on minority communities by religious fundamentalists and criminal elements were becoming a daily affair. He highlighted the fact that the police had failed to ensure the safety of the Sisters during the incident in Chinna Salem.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the incident was highly condemnable, the Archbishop urged the government to ensure the safety of all minority institutions and the missionaries associated with it, who he said were doing selfless service to the society.

Fact finding

C. J. Rajan, president of Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam, which conducted a fact-finding study on the incident, pointed out that the attack happened on two days. Blaming the police for failing to take action, he said that the violent attack on the second day involved a mob and could have been prevented had the police taken timely action.

Arguing that more such attacks on minorities could happen with the approaching parliamentary elections, he appealed to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to constitute an enquiry commission, arrest those involved in the attack, and compensate the school for the damages.