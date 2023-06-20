BIS to hold discussion on utensils made of agri byproducts on June 22

June 20, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Madurai, is organising a discussion on the newly-developed Indian Standard (IS 18267:2023) food-serving utensils made of agricultural byproducts.

The meeting, to be held at Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry auditorium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, would provide a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences and best practices in manufacturing. General public are encouraged to participate.

According to a press release issued by Hemalatha Panicker, Joint Director, BIS, disposable food-serving utensils such as plastic cutlery, plates and cups gained popularity due to convenience and affordability. Restaurants, fast-food chains and catering services often opted for these utensils as they eliminated the need for washing and minimised costs. There was also an illusion that they were hygienic and reduced the risk of food-borne diseases.

However, the environmental consequences of the widespread use of disposable plastic utensils could not be ignored. Plastic, the most common material used in them, posed a significant threat to the environment, the release said.

Consumer awareness campaigns and educational programmes aimed at changing the behaviour and promoting responsible dining practices. In response to the environmental concerns, some businesses and individuals were exploring alternative materials for disposable utensils. Biodegradable options made of plant-based materials like cornstarch, bamboo or bagasse (sugarcane residue) had gained traction, the release added.

