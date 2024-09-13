BIS officials seize drinking water bottles with spurious ISI marks from water plant in Dindigul

The officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai, during a search operation at a water plant in Dindigul district on Friday, seized huge quantities of packaged drinking water bottles with brand name ‘SabariS,’ aqua packed in 250 ml and 20 litre PET containers containing labels with a spurious ISI mark.

During the search, it was found that the water plant named Sabari Water Plant was allegedly found manufacturing packaged drinking water without a valid BIS (ISI MARK) certification and licence thus violating section 17 of BIS Act 2016.

According to Section 17, read in conjunction with Section 29 of Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, action would be taken to file a criminal complaint against the company.

The Act provides for imprisonment for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine which shall not be less than ₹ 2 lakh for the first contravention and not be less than ₹ 5 lakh for the second and subsequent contraventions, but may extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles produced or sold or offered to be sold or affixed or applied with a Standard Mark or with both as decided by the court.

Consumers before purchasing a product should confirm the status of the licence through BIS Care App and if it was found to be suspended or deferred or expired, a complaint could be registered, said a press statement.