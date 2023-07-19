ADVERTISEMENT

BIS officials raid packaged drinking water units in Madurai, Kanniyakumari districts; seized fake labels

July 19, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - MADURAI/KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

In a continuous search operation conducted in two different premises in Madurai and Kanniyakumari districts, the officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized huge quantities of packaged drinking water and fake labels.

A press release issued here on Tuesday by BIS Joint Director Hemalatha Panicker stated that the raids were conducted on July 17 and 18 respectively in the two districts by the officials.

In Kanniyakumari district, the officials conducted the search in a premises in Kattuvilai, opposite Arunachala School, Friday Market, where they seized huge quantity of drinking water bottles with various brand names packed in two litres and 20 litre PET containers. The labels were fake, they said.

On July 18, during the search in a private premises in Senthur Nagar, Alanganallur Road, Pothumbu in Madurai district, around 3100 numbers of packaged drinking water bottles with brand name Arbro Aqua, packed in 2 litre, 1 litre, 500 ml and 300 ml PET bottles containing labels with fake ISI mark were seized.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that in both the cases, the accused persons were found manufacturing packaged drinking water without a valid BIS (ISI MARK) certification marks license thus violating section 17 of BIS Act 2016.

The BIS is began search operations in order to prevent manufacturers or retailers from distributing fake goods, the release said.

