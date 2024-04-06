GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIS officials raid jewellery showroom in Theni, seize 3.88 kg of fake jewels

April 06, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

In a raid conducted in a private jewellery showroom here, officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai, seized 3.88 kg of fake gold jewellery.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, following complaints, the officials raided the private jewellery situated on the Bhagavathi Amman Koil Street. The hallmark symbols including the BIS logo and Unique Identification Digit (HUID) were not as per the standards.

As per the laws, hallmarking of gold jewellery and gold artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2023, no jeweler shall sell gold jewels without a valid HUID mark which is unique for each gold jewellery. Though the jeweller is a BIS registered jeweler, they were found selling gold jewellery without HUID.

Consumers before purchasing goods should confirm the status of the license through BIS Care App and may register complaint if it was found to be suspended/deferred/expired. Further investigation was on, the release added.

