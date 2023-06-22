June 22, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a discussion on New Indian Standard IS 18267:2023 - Food Serving Utensils made from agri by-products here on Thursday.

In his introductory remarks, S. D. Dayanand, Scientist, Bureau of Indian Standards, Madurai, informed about the ill-effects of plastic cutlery used by restaurants and eateries. “Improper disposal leads to environmental pollution and accumulation of non-biodegradable products in the environment,” he pointed out.

He further said that the Indian standard IS 18267:2023 was published in May 2023 to encourage usage of eco-friendly products which were biodegradable.

The speakers discussed usage of eco-friendly products and how it can support achieving sustainable development goals and create a quality environment conscious ecosystem.

BIS Joint Director Hemalatha Panicker presented the overview on BIS certification, hallmarking of gold jewellery and features of BIS CARE App.

In his online address, Pradeep Sharma, Member Secretary BIS, New Delhi, presented the Indian Standard, general technical requirements of the product and manufacturing processes involved in the production of food serving utensils.

TN Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegatheesan, Agri Business Forum NABARD K. Ganeshamoorthy, Export Promotion Centre chairman K. Thirupathi Rajan, MSME Assistant Director P. Jayaselvam and others offered felicitation.

An open house discussion was held at the end of the discussion, stated a press release.