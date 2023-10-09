BIS launches youth-to-youth connect campaign in Karaikudi

October 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai, commenced its four-day youth-to- youth connect campaign in Karaikudi on Monday.

According to a press release issued by S.D. Dayanand, Senior Director and Head, BIS, Madurai, the BIS officials would conduct the campaign in 11 districts with the theme ‘Shared vision for a better world — achieving sustainable development goals’. On October 13, they have planned to organise a ‘Standards Conclave’ at Courtyard By Marriott in Madurai.

On the first day of the campaign launched at Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology here, the students were given an overview of the BIS and sustainability development goals by the officials.

College Principal P.K. Palani presided. Through a street play, the importance of buying ISI-marked goods was emphasised by the students of civil engineering discipline. Quiz, essay writing and debate competitions were conducted, in which around 200 students from various disciplines participated.

About 50 students registered as volunteers (Manak Mitra) and initiated the campaign on the BIS, SDGs and BIS CARE app at various colleges.

The release said the World Standards Day (WSD) was being observed across the world on October 14 to mark the works of engineers, technocrats and scientific members in the field of standardisation and establishment of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

The objective of the WSD was to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers of the significance of standardisation in the context of global economy.

