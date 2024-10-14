BIS celebrates World Standards Day

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai, celebrated World Standards Day 2024 as ‘Manak Mahotsav’ here on Monday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan emphasised the crucial role of quality standards in all spheres of life. The extensive efforts of BIS in raising awareness of quality of products was being used on a daily basis among industrialists and the students and addressed the challenges of enforcing quality regulations, particularly in micro and small-scale industries.

He appealed to BIS to create further awareness at the grassroots and raise quality consciousness among all sections of people.

S.D. Dayanand, senior director and head, BIS, Madurai, said the theme for World Standards Day 2024 shared a vision for a better world focused on sustainable development goal.

About 490 participants, including representatives from various industrial associations, manufacturers, BIS licenses, regulatory bodies, consumer organisations, NGOs, faculty and students from BIS standards club schools and colleges, took oath on the use of standardised products and dissemination of the products.