GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS celebrates World Standards Day

Published - October 14, 2024 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Madurai, celebrated World Standards Day 2024 as ‘Manak Mahotsav’ here on Monday. 

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan emphasised the crucial role of quality standards in all spheres of life. The extensive efforts of BIS in raising awareness of quality of products was being used on a daily basis among industrialists and the students and addressed the challenges of enforcing quality regulations, particularly in micro and small-scale industries. 

He appealed to BIS to create further awareness at the grassroots and raise quality consciousness among all sections of people.  

S.D. Dayanand, senior director and head, BIS, Madurai, said the theme for World Standards Day 2024 shared a vision for a better world focused on sustainable development goal. 

About 490 participants, including representatives from various industrial associations, manufacturers, BIS licenses, regulatory bodies, consumer organisations, NGOs, faculty and students from BIS standards club schools and colleges, took oath on the use of standardised products and dissemination of the products.  

Published - October 14, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.