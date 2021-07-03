A bizarre birthday celebration

THOOTHUKUDI

03 July 2021 00:29 IST

The midnight birthday celebration organised by a rowdy for himself with lethal weapons including machete and country-bomb has triggered panic in the southern parts of Thoothukudi.

Police said P. Velmurugan alias Pana Velmurugan, 29, of Geetha Jeevan Nagar under Muthiahpuram police station limits, against whom several criminal cases are pending, celebrated his birthday along with his associates on Thursday midnight.

After cutting the cake with a knife in the presence of his associates, who sang birthday song and garlanded Velmurugan amidst deafening screams, he allegedly took vows while holding a long machete in the right hand and a country-bomb in the left.

The anti-social’s frightening video, which was shared on social media, triggered panic among the public in the southern parts of Thoothukudi.

Subsequently, Muthiahpuram police are on the lookout for the history-sheeter after picking up his associates Mari Selvam, 24, of Rajiv Nagar, Indran, 30, of MGR Nagar and Gowtham, 19, of Saamy Nagar, all reportedly participated in the birthday celebration along with ten others.