Birthday celebration turns tragic for two boys near Sivakasi

February 26, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Sivakasi

Minutes after cutting cake on his birthday, a boy, along with his friend, drowned in a tank at Tiruthangal on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as, M. Yoseph (16) of Muthumari Nagar, and his friend, S. Karthik (15), of Karuppasamy Nagar.

The police said that Karthik, who was studying 11th class at Kalaimagal Higher Secondary School, along with two other schoolmates, had celebrated the birthday of Yoseph near Periyakulam in Tiruthangal. Yoseph had studied 10th class with these students last year.

After cutting cake and eating it, the boys had gone to Periyakulam to wash their hands. However, Karthik and Yoseph fell into the tank. The police said that since they had fallen into deeper portion of the tank, they drowned immediately.

After being alerted, Fire and Rescue Services personnel fished out the bodies which were taken to the Government Hospital here. Tiruthangal police are investigating.