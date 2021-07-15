Birth anniversary of Kamaraj celebrated

Virudhunagar

15 July 2021 19:56 IST

The 119th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj was celebrated here at his native town with fervour.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, District Collector J. Megnath Reddy presided over the celebrations held at the manimandapam of the late leader.

State Ministers K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, MPs Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi and Tenkasi MP Danush Kumar, MLAs A. R. R. Srinivasan and S. Thangapandian among others garlanded the statue.

Later, they also paid floral tributes to his portrait.

Congress leaders from various parts of Tamil Nadu visited the memorial and garlanded the statue.