Birth anniversary of Kamaraj celebrated

K. Kanimozhi, MP, garlands the statue of Kamaraj at the Mani Mandapam in Virudhunagar district on Thursday. Ministers K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu are also seen.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The 119th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj was celebrated here at his native town with fervour.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, District Collector J. Megnath Reddy presided over the celebrations held at the manimandapam of the late leader.

State Ministers K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, MPs Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi and Tenkasi MP Danush Kumar, MLAs A. R. R. Srinivasan and S. Thangapandian among others garlanded the statue.

Later, they also paid floral tributes to his portrait.

Congress leaders from various parts of Tamil Nadu visited the memorial and garlanded the statue.


