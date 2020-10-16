Birth anniversary of Kalam celebrated

Karaikudi

16 October 2020 21:06 IST

The 89th birth anniversary of the late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam was celebrated as ‘Youth Awakening Day’ on Thursday at Alagappa University, Karaikudi, through a virtual platform.

Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran said that Kalam always spoke about guiding the youth for leading the development of the country. His life remains the best example of devotion to work, self-confidence, honesty and integrity. Kalam had a passion for books and delivered motivational speeches to inspire the younger generation, he said.

Ponraj Vellaichamy, advisor to the late President, in his special address, said that Kalam’s dream was to ensure that everyone leads a happy life. Mr. Vellaichamy spoke about Kalam’s remarkable contribution to the growth of aerospace, defence and nuclear energy sectors of the country.

Mr. Vellaichamy urged the youth to give up addiction to electronic gadgets. The youth should grab all the opportunities that come their way for reaping success in their lives, he added.

K.R. Murugan, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Alagappa University, spoke about the significance of celebrating the ‘Youth Awakening Day’. He added that online elocution and essay writing competitions were conducted for the students. The Vice-Chancellor distributed certificates to the winners.