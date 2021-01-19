Waterbird count from January 29

TIRUNELVELI

19 January 2021 20:34 IST

Are you interested in seeing waterbirds that have camped in huge number at water bodies? Please come and join the 11th Tamirabharani Waterbird Count 2021 to be organised in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts from January 29 to 31. The Tamirabharani and its associated tanks are overflowing this year due to heavy rainfall this month. These tanks support over 100 species of aquatic birds, mostly migratory birds, during winter.

ATREE’s (Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment) Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre (ACCC) conducts the count from 2011 onwards with the participation of local citizens to document birds’ abundance and diversity in this region.

It has joined hands with Pearl City Nature Society, Thoothukudi, Nellai Nature Club, Tirunelveli and District Science Centre, Tirunelveli, to conduct count at Koonthankulam, Vadakku Kazhuvur, Vijayanarayanam, Manur and Rajavallipuram tanks in Tirunelveli district, Vaagaikulam and Thuppakudikulam in Tenkasi district and Kadambakulam, Perunkulam, Arumugamangalamkulam, Vellurkulam and Melputhukudi Sunai in Thoothukudi district, which attract large number of water birds during winter every year.

“These birds play very important role in conserving the ecosystem and the people have strong cultural links associated with the arrival of these birds. Unfortunately, many of the wetlands are threatened by encroachment, pollution and urbanization and there is no concern for local biodiversity found in these places. With increasing demand for water both for developmental needs and human use, these wetlands are further threatened. The local communities around the wetlands should be aware of the precious natural resources and protect it against such changes for the benefit of both people and biodiversity. The count is an effort to create awareness of conserving water bodies and birds camping there,” said Mathivanan, coordinator of the programme. Interested volunteers can register their names online at https:// forms.gle/D2CyJjAuc8R7 RcHTA. They can also contact A. Saravanan via email: twbc2020@gmail.com and 99947 66473. Registration will close on January 26, he said.