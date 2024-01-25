‘Birds Park’ coming-up in Udhayagiri Fort

January 25, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj laid the foundation stone for a ‘Birds Park’ at Udhayagiri Fort near Padmanabhapuram on Thursday.

Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the district administration was creating various facilities and strengthening the existing tourist-friendly infrastructures to attract visitors to the district blessed with various tourist destinations like Kanniyakumari, Thirparappu Falls, Petchipaarai Dam, Gothaiyar, Chittar, Maathur Thottipaalam, Lemur Beach etc.

In this line, a new park has been created in the Udhayagiri Fort besides renovating the pond there. To add more attraction to the Fort, a ‘Birds Park’ is to be created on an outlay of ₹3.24 crore at an extent of 25,000 square feet.

“This park will attract domestic and migratory birds as we’ve planned to create a range of facilities for drawing the winged visitors. And, this park, in turn, will attract more tourists to Udhayagiri Fort. Since tourism plays a major role in giving direct and indirect employment to the people here, the new facility will improve their livelihood further,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

