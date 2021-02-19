Birds of Ramanathapuram come alive in this book

A.S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, and District Forest Officer P. Arun Kumar released a book published by Tamil Nadu Forest Department on birds of Ramanathapuram district.
The book was written along with the inputs of ornithologists and bird watchers.
Mr. Marimuthu praised the efforts of the forest department officials and bird watchers in writing this book. He said that initially funds were allocated by the government to publish books on birds found at the five bird sanctuaries in the district. Later, it was decided to write a book on birds found across the district, he added.
Mr. Arun Kumar said that special characteristics of each of the birds have been mentioned in the book along with photographs.
Ramanathapuram forest range officer S. Satish said that the book has more coverage on 160 birds, especially those that were found in the bird census of the last 10 years. The forest department is also planning to give copies of the book to the libraries of schools across the district, he added.
S. Ganesalingam, Assistant Conservator of Forests, bird watchers and other forest department officials were present during the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath