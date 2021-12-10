Birds from afar find this an apt place to raise a family

Ramanathapuram

10 December 2021 18:55 IST

Villagers ensure tranquility and forest officials fill the larder

Hundreds of winged visitors have added colour to the serene atmosphere of babul trees and a water-filled tank in Therthangal Bird Sanctuary near here.

Among the birds are spot-billed pelicans, cormorants, darters, grebes, large egrets, little egrets, moorhens, night herons, paddy birds, painted storks, pintails, pond herons and white ibises.

The birds that come from as far as Europe and the Arctic are regular visitors from October, says Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh. They come here for breeding as the entire 72 acres of the bird sanctuary is an undisturbed area. The birds, with their young ones, will leave in April/May.

Besides the big babul trees, neem trees and tamarind tress that give good green cover along with the water in the huge tank attract the birds. “Nestings and hatching have begun in the sanctuary. Already, over 20,000 birds have come here,” he says.

No crackers

Therthangal, the 14th bird sanctuary in the State, has its best support from the villagers who have even sacrificed the pleasure of bursting crackers during Deepavali to provide a noiseless atmosphere for the birds. “Our villagers did not burst crackers in the last few years, ever since they realised the importance of the sanctuary,” says R. Gurusamy, 60, head of the village forest committee.

To help the birds feed easily in the sanctuary, forest officials left fingerlings of breeding fish in the tank, Mr. Venkatesh says.

Bird watchers from far and near come here regularly and spend considerable time watching the birds and taking photographs, says Mr. Gurusamy. “Sometimes, even foreign tourists come here,” he adds.

Watchtower

The Forest Department has constructed a watchtower and visitors can climb up to have a better view of the birds. Binoculars are provided to the visitors to have a closer look of the birds.

The Forest Department plans to introduce eco-tourism here by providing boating and other facilities.