Birds census begins in water bodies in Tamirabharani

February 17, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The 14th Bird Census on water bodies in Tamirabharani river began here on Saturday.

After the recent floods, which had damaged many of the water bodies in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, volunteers from various NGOs assembled to take stock of the birds for two days.

According to programme coordinator Mathivanan, they had imparted training to the volunteers on Friday on the methodology to be adopted. They hade identified nearly 60 tanks and six teams would be engaged in the Census. The objective of the bird census was to primarily ascertain the different species and their patterns. Many birds came from far away destinations during a particular season.

