2-day bird census commenced

THOOTHUKUDI

27 January 2022 20:20 IST

The 2-day annual bird census by the Forest Department personnel in the water bodies close to the Gulf of Mannar commenced here on Thursday.

Led by District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar, the forest personnel and the volunteers visited the water bodies located near the Gulf of Mannar, which would attract huge number of birds after northeast monsoon every year.

Five census teams visited Mullakkaadu, Hare Island, Roach Park, Palayakaayal, Manappadu, Veppalodai and Vembar.

