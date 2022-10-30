Bird-flu: vehicles entering Theni from Kerala being screened

The Hindu Bureau BODI
October 30, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precautionary measure, all goods vehicles carrying items such as meat from Kerala were screened at a check post near here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health department officials said that following complaints of bird-flu cases spreading in Alappuzha in neighbouring Kerala, surveillance on such goods vehicles was stepped up. Transportation of poultry from Kerala was stopped and as a precaution, they were not permitted entry, an official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Though passenger vehicles were entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala, the officials verified for any ailment of the occupants and after registering their names and mobile phone numbers, they were let off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app