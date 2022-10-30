Madurai

Bird-flu: vehicles entering Theni from Kerala being screened

As a precautionary measure, all goods vehicles carrying items such as meat from Kerala were screened at a check post near here on Sunday.

Health department officials said that following complaints of bird-flu cases spreading in Alappuzha in neighbouring Kerala, surveillance on such goods vehicles was stepped up. Transportation of poultry from Kerala was stopped and as a precaution, they were not permitted entry, an official said.

Though passenger vehicles were entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala, the officials verified for any ailment of the occupants and after registering their names and mobile phone numbers, they were let off.


