year
Bird flu: poultry products from Kerala checked at border

April 23, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inspects the check-post at Puliyarai on Tuesday.

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inspects the check-post at Puliyarai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inspected on Tuesday the bird flu check-post created at Puliyarai near Senkottai on Tamil Nadu – Kerala border to check transporting of poultry products from the neghbouring State where bird flu outbreak has been reported.

 As culling of poultry birds started in Kerala following bird flu outbreak, this check post has been erected at Puliyarai to stop the entry of vehicles carrying poultry products like broiler chicken, eggs, ducks, poultry feed, chicken waste, etc., into Tamil Nadu.

 Moreover, disinfectants are being sprayed at this point on all vehicles coming from Kerala as a precautionary meaure.

 Mr. Kishore instructed the veterinarians and their assistants posted at the check-post to strictly enforce the ban and follow the norms in disinfecting the vehicles crossing this point.

