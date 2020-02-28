Bird census commences

The two-day bird census, usually conducted by the Department of Forest in the month of February, commenced here on Friday.

Ten teams, each comprising six students and forest personnel, participated in the census conducted in Koonthankulam, Kaadankulam, Vijayanarayanam tank, Kazhuvoor tank, Kaariyandi tank, Paanaankulam, Ramanerikulam, Ramakrishnapuram tank, Kadambankulam and Thiruppudaimarudhur bird sanctuary.

Forest Rangers Karuppasamy, Senthilvelkumaran, forest veterinarian Manoharan, forest biologist Kandasamy and others guided the student volunteers drawn from Rani Anna Government College for Women, Pettai.

District Forest Officer Senthilkumar who in inaugurated the census, said painted stork, pelican, spoonbill and pond heron have built nests in large number in the tanks where the census was taken.

In Kanniyakumari, the bird census was conducted in Manakkudi backwaters, Manikkatherikulam, Thaththaiyaarkulam, Paalkulam and the irrigation tanks in Rajakkalmangalam, Suchindram and Theroor where the volunteers could spot birds from 42 species.

Since hot climatic condition is prevailing in the district even before the onset of summer, around 3,000 birds could be spotted during the census, the volunteers said.