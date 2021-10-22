Bioresorbable stents are the future: cardiologist

22 October 2021 18:59 IST

Madurai

Cardiologists at the Apollo Hospitals, Madurai, say they have successfully implanted a dissolvable stent in a 42-year-old patient who reported with high blood pressure, chest discomfort and shortness of breath. Upon examination he was diagnosed with a single blockage and blood clot in his left anterior descending artery.

With consent from the patient’s family, senior Interventional Cardiologist, Vivek Bose, went ahead with the non-surgical procedure to use the Bioresorbable Stent (BRS) as opposed to the conventional metal stents. The procedure took 40 minutes and the patient was discharged within two days.

Advertising

Advertising

Briefing mediapersons here on Friday, Dr.Bose said implanting a stent made with naturally soluble material (called PLLA) is a milestone in cardiac sciences as it sets the artery free from being trapped in a metal encasement.

“It is not an evolution but a revolution,” he said, because the stent dissolves within three years and helps the artery to regain its normal state, reduces the patient’s dependency on medicines.

There is less than 5% chance of clots recurring at the same place,he added.

Its been only two months that Indian cardiologists have started using the self-dissolving stent commercially. According to him, about 100 such procedures have been done across the country so far and this was the first in south Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat-based Meril Life Sciences is the only company manufacturing the Europe-certified 100 micron thin stent approved by the Drug Controller General of India. The stent costs Rs.90,000 and Dr.Bose hopes as more companies start production of this safe and effective device, the price would become more competitive.

He said BRS is going to be the future of treating heart blockages given its many advantages. But he expressed his concern over the increasing incidence of Coronary Artery Diseases. According to him, India has the highest number of deaths due to cadiovascular diseases. He stressed on the importance of a healthy diet, active lifestyle to keep the disease at bay.