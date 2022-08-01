Biometric attendance system operational in government offices, State tells Madras High Court

August 01, 2022 20:26 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed as infructuous a petition filed in 2020 seeking a direction to the State to take necessary steps to ensure biometric attendance system at all Tamil State government offices.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice S. Ananthi (since retired) took into account the State’s submission that the biometric attendance system was operational in State government offices.

The Registrar General of the Madras High Court had filed a report indicating the biometric attendance system for marking attendance of the staff of the Registry at the Madras High Court and the Madurai Bench was operational. It was made compulsory even at the District Judiciary with effect from October 1, 2020.

Apart from the Biometric machines purchased, the Registry has placed work orders to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu on February 23, 2021 for the procurement of 140 biometric machines for newly constituted court complexes and existing court complexes. The biometric attendance system is operational in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it was submitted.