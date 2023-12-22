Biometric attendance system not functioning at MKU

December 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Madurai

The biometric attendance system installed on Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) campus more than a year ago remains non-functional now.

As per official sources, about 50 biometric attendance readers installed at different places were not serviced and maintained properly, resulting in breakdown of the machines.

There were many irregularities in following the biometric system as only a few would register their attendance in it. “Some employees would not care about registering their attendance, fearing that they would have to adhere to the university timings,” a faculty member said.

Due to poor usage, the biometric attendance system was not taken into account by the university administration, a professor said.

“As the biometric attendance is considered a system which would regularise the presence of the employees, those who frequently remain absent and do not keep up timings in entering and leaving the campus are afraid of this digital attendance registration,” he added.

A non-teaching staff member, who does not want to be named, said, “About ₹1 lakh was spent by the university for installing the biometric attendance readers, uploading employees’ data, collecting data and securing an internet connection, but the system remains defunct owing to the staff’s negligence and improper maintenance,” he said.

Once early this year, due to unstable connection of the attendance system, the attendance of many employees was not registered, which caused a furore among them.

“Until then, it was regularly used by may staff members. After such instances, the university administration should rapidly take action to repair the system. A delay by the administration should not affect us and our work,” he added.

Speaking about the issue, Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar said the staff members were not cooperating with the administration when such steps were taken. “The system was installed to reduce irregularities on the part of the employees, but they form a group to oppose the initiative which eventually becomes useless,” he said.

The biometric attendance system could also ensure the safety of students as it would enable easy monitoring of outsiders and staff. Through this, the presence or absence of staff members could easily be checked, he added.

Stating that a Vice-Chancellor could not monitor everything at the university, Mr. Kumar said senior faculty members and professors should take up the responsibility of rectifying issues or raising them up with the administration.

