Biomedical waste left in the open in Dindigul, Madurai

DINDIGUL/MADURAI

10 August 2020 22:25 IST

A private hospital has been slapped with a fine of ₹50,000

The staff of Dindigul Government Headquarters Hospital are dumping all kinds of waste outside the isolation ward, in total disregard to the laws and rules governing safe disposal of biomedical waste.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March, hospitals have come under strict surveillance by the health and civic authorities.

Dindigul, which had reported less number of positive cases during April-June, suddenly witnessed a spurt from the beginning of July. The district administration then started converting educational institutions into COVID-19 care centres.

With the isolation ward at the Dindigul hospital overflowing, there seems to be very little importance being attached to waste disposal by both inpatients and hospital staff. Food packets and leftovers are strewn all over the open area by the inmates through the window. Even, the face mask, empty sanitizer bottles and gloves too are thrown away.

When The Hindu news photographer attempted to take a few photographs from a distance, the staff abused him. A woman staff member wanted publication of a news report about shortage of staff and non-cooperation by civic authorities. “We are not responsible for all this,” she said.

A doctor said waste being dumped from Saturday noon was lifted only on Monday by the civic body. Moreover, the isolation ward was filled to its capacity. Patients were not discharged on weekends as senior doctors were not available, he added.

Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said there was no question of shortage of staff. The isolation ward at the GH and other COVID-19 care centres had been provided with all infrastructure. “I will look into the issue,” she said.

Penalty

Madurai Corporation slapped a penalty of ₹50,000 on a private hospital on Monday for dumping biomedical waste inside and near a common dumper bin placed on Melur Main Road (ward 44) near Central vegetable market.

Omsakthi, Sanitary Inspector of the ward, said Corporation conservancy workers noticed that personal protective equipment, gloves, masks and syringes were scattered around the bin on Monday morning. “We also found the bill of the private hospital which had dumped the waste,” he said.

Subsequently, the hospital authorities were called to pick up the biomedical waste, he added.

Assistant City Health Officer S. Vinodh Raja said dumping of biomedical waste in the open was a violation of Bio-Medical Waste (Handling and Management) Rules. According to the norms, it was mandatory for every hospital to have a contract with Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) for incineration.

A senior doctor from the private hospital said they did not treat COVID-19 patients.