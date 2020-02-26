Biodiversity park to come up in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

A biodiversity park is to be created on 50 acres of land near the Fisheries College and Research Institute, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after flagging off the environment protection and solid waste management awareness rally, Mr. Sandeep said the proposed biodiversity park to be established near Fisheries College and Research Institute would create awareness among the public, especially sensitize the younger generation, of adverse impact of pollution and the need for conservation of environment.

The industrial houses situated in and around Thoothukudi should strictly follow the pollution control norms so as to create pollution-free district and conserve the environment, Mr. Sandeep said.

He also said that the district administration, by involving the National Green Corps cadets of schools, had planned to plant tree saplings on government poramboke lands for which the Thoothukudi Airport had agreed to give ₹ 1 crore from its Social Responsibility Fund.

Earlier, the National Green Corps cadets took out the awareness rally from Subbiah Vidhyalayam Girls’ Higher Secondary School and reached the starting point after traversing Palayamkottai Road, Cruz Fernandez Statue and Balavinayagar Temple Street.