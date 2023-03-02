Biodiversity Museum to come up near Manimuthuar dam

March 02, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has reversed its plan to establish a Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco-Park.

Initially, the plan was to set them up at Kaakkaachi, deep inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s (KMTR) core zone. Now, it has been decided to create the facility at the easily accessible Manimuthar Dam Park, which is now in a neglected condition.

The new facility with interesting features, including adventure zones, will revive the old glory of Manimuthar Dam Park, which used to attract a few thousand school children everyday.

Following the story carried by The Hindu on the State Forest Department’s decision to establish the facility at the inaccessible Kaakkaachi, wildlife conservationists had expressed disappointment.

After the announcement by Chief Minister M .K. Stalin during his visit to the district on September 9 last that the Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco Park would be set-up at Manimuthar Dam, then Collector V. Vishnu visited the neglected park.

After inspecting every part of the park along with Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohamed Shabbir Alam and officials from the Public Works Department, Forest and Revenue, he said the Chief Minister’s announcement would help recreate the park with more interesting facilities, including adventure zones for adults and children, such as zip line by aptly tapping the advantageous landscape of this spot. A detailed project report was also prepared.

However, the Government Order issued on February 21 last by the Department of Forest, Government of Tamil Nadu, said the biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park would be set-up at Kaakkaachi, situated about 40 km from the Manimuthar Dam check-post inside the core zone of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and connected by a badly damaged narrow road.

The site identified for ‘Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with Eco-Park’, Kaakkaachi, was an unused golf course, located beyond Manjolai, which records over 4,000 mm rainfall annually with rain lashing this place for more than 200 days a year.

The forests in Kaakkaachi are the major habitat for arboreal mammal species like Lion-tailed Macaque, Nilgiri Langur, Brown Palm Civet, Flying Squirrel etc. Many endemic and endangered flora and fauna are also found here.

The wildlife conservationists pointed out that the uneven terrain in Kaakkaachi would not be suitable for construction of buildings to house the museum, biodiversity eco park, toilets, restaurants, parking facilities, hospitals for emergency needs. Carrying out construction activities in such a big way inside the tiger reserve’s core would be a bad idea.

After the reversal, a meeting chaired by Collector K. Karthikeyan was held at the district collectorate on Thursday evening in which officials from various departments participated and execution of the project was discussed.