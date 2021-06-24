Liquid bio-fertilizer production begins

THOOTHUKUDI

Large-scale manufacturing of liquid bio-fertilizer, that nourishes soil health and consequently steps up crop yield, commenced in the State Government’s facility at Ettaiyapuram.

The liquid bio-fertilizer, being prepared at Agriculture Regulatory Market godown in Ettaiyapuram, will be supplied to Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari districts, besides meeting the requirements of Thoothukudi district.

Under the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP), the State Government established the solid bio-fertilizer unit at Ettaiyapuram in 2009 – 2010 and the product is being sent to various districts to be sold to the farmers through the Agriculture Extension Centres. Now, this facility has been upgraded for preparing the liquid bio-fertilizer from Wednesday onwards.

“The objective behind establishing this facility is to encourage the farmers to use the bio-fertilizers to the maximum possible extent instead of using chemical fertilizers that poisons soil and the microorganisms living in the soil to facilitate crop growth and the yield. Manufacturing the liquid bio-fertilizer is an attempt to strengthen the soil health by supplying the nutrient to the farmers,” said Dr. Senthil Raj, who formally inaugurated the production of liquid bio-fertilizer.

The annual capacity of this facility is a little over 50,000 litres.

“While 37,500 litres are allocated for Thoothukudi district, Virudhunagar district will get 10,000 litres and the remaining 4,300 litres will be given to Kanniyakumari district.

Moreover, this manufacturing unit will continue to produce 94.51 tonnes of solid bio-fertilizers to be sent to Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Madurai districts,”he informed.