Bill Collector, Bill Clerk suspended

February 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A Bill Collector and a Bill Clerk attached to Melapalayam Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation have been suspended for failing to dispose of applications for drinking water connection, tax fixation, vacant land taxing etc.

 After complaints from applicants about demand for bribe, Corporation Commissioner Sivakrishnamurthy visited the Zone office in Melapalayam on Thursday. During the surprise check, he found a heap of applications pending in the office and suspended Bill Collector Velsamy and Bill Clerk Fayad.

 “More action will follow soon,” said sources in the Corporation.

