August 18, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Even as the police book bike riders without helmets, the inaction against rogue bikers roaming around without registration number plates has made the roads unsafe in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

Bikers without registration number plates roam around freely at lightning speed triggering panic among other road-users, mostly women and the senior citizens. The bikes being used for chain snatching or for other criminal activities do not carry registration number plates, according to the police and it makes the investigation really tough for them as the riders carefully cover their faces with helmets.

“These rogues do not fit registration number plates in their bikes as they, who indulge in unlawful activities know that the number plates would land them in trouble. Hence, they use bikes without number plates for criminal activities and harassing women,” a police officer here said.

These bike riders carefully choose their targets. While chain snatchers choose relatively deserted roads, the eve-teasers even choose crowded roads like the roads around VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai. With blaring horns and high speed, these bikes without number plates unleash terror among women walking along the road in the evenings.

“The police should not show any mercy to bike riders plying at lightning speed especially bikes fitted with modified silencers creating more noise. Since there are no registration number plates in most of these bikes, we cannot identify them even though we file a case with the police. If the police start cracking whip against these violators, there will be a sense of fear which will restrain them from terrorizing other road-users, especially women and the senior citizens,” said N. Shanthi, a teacher from Palayamkottai, who was knocked down by a speeding bike without number plate a couple of months ago near her home.

When two bike-laden unidentified youths with helmets filled petrol for ₹600 in a fuel station at Aachimadam on Palayamkottai outskirts on Thursday and gave two 500 rupee notes, the fuel station boy returned ₹400 to them. As the boy settled the accounts for the night, the manager of the fuel station found that the 500 rupee notes were counterfeit currency notes.

“As we checked the CCTV cameras fitted in the fuel station, we found that there was no registration number plate in the bike and hence the culprits could not be identified immediately even though the probe in connection with the circulation of fake currency notes is underway,” said a police officer here.

The public want the law-enforcers to deploy young police constables at all vantage points to intercept the suspects riding on bikes without number plates, who often violate one-way traffic regulations. “The two-wheelers without registration number plates should be seized as slapping of fine does not yield desirable result,” says Ms. Shanthi.

