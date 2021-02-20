Bikes handed over to women SIs

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar handed over 32 bikes to women Sub-Inspectors and head constables here on Saturday.

As the women SIs and head constables were visiting girls’ schools and colleges for awareness programmes designed to protect them from crimes against women, especially sexual offences, they have been provided with the two-wheelers.

The district has received 32 bikes, worth about ₹34.56 lakh and the vehicles were handed over to the SIs and head constables.