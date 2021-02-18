Bikes destroyed in showroom fire

Two-wheelers worth several lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a bike showroom at Sankarankovil on Thursday.
Passers-by noticed smoke billowing from the showroom owned by Kanagavel of Vendrilingapuram on Sankarankovil – Thiruvenkatam Road on Thursday and alerted Fire and Rescue Services.
Even as the firefighters arrived at the spot, some new vehicles, spare parts and bikes left there for service, worth several lakhs of rupees, were destroyed. The flames also badly damaged the interiors, furniture and computers at the showroom.
While the firefighters managed to save two-wheelers showcased on the first floor of the building, the fire destroyed a good number of bikes in the service section.
Sankarankovil police have registered a case.
