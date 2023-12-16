ADVERTISEMENT

Biker trying to escape from traffic police gets injured, admitted to GRH

December 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

A biker was injured on his head while a traffic police personnel near the Palanganatham roundabout tried to stop him for not wearing a helmet.  

According to sources, Alagu Vinayagar Selvam (49) while going on his bike near the Palanganatham roundabout was stopped by traffic police personnel. As Mr. Selvam was not wearing a helmet, he tried to drive away fearing that fine would be imposed. 

While doing so, he drove fast and hit a wall nearby, injuring his head. Mr. Selvam was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital.  

However, D. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, visited GRH and heard about the conditions of Mr. Selvam, the hospital sources said.  

The DCP told The Hindu that they had not registered any case against the police personnel who stopped the biker. He said, “The biker’s condition is improving, and he is being observed by the doctors.”

