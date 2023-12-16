GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biker trying to escape from traffic police gets injured, admitted to GRH

December 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

A biker was injured on his head while a traffic police personnel near the Palanganatham roundabout tried to stop him for not wearing a helmet.  

According to sources, Alagu Vinayagar Selvam (49) while going on his bike near the Palanganatham roundabout was stopped by traffic police personnel. As Mr. Selvam was not wearing a helmet, he tried to drive away fearing that fine would be imposed. 

While doing so, he drove fast and hit a wall nearby, injuring his head. Mr. Selvam was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital.  

However, D. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, visited GRH and heard about the conditions of Mr. Selvam, the hospital sources said.  

The DCP told The Hindu that they had not registered any case against the police personnel who stopped the biker. He said, “The biker’s condition is improving, and he is being observed by the doctors.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.