Eight two-wheelers set on fire

THOOTHUKUDI

13 October 2020 18:51 IST

Mechanic killed in the accident

The police have arrested a person who set eight bikes on fire due to prior enmity in which a mechanic got charred to death on Monday night.

They said N. Maria Antony Dinesh Mendis, 46, who was living in a gated community with 27 houses near Cleopatra Theatre on South Cotton Road, was forced to leave the place two months ago by other tenants as he was troubling others, especially women everyday under the influence of alcohol. Agitated over this, Dinesh Mendis, who suspected that two-wheeler mechanic N. Annamalai, 42, one of the residents there, was the reason behind his leaving the place, came to the gated community on Monday night in an inebriated condition.

As Dinesh picked up quarrel with Annamalai, other tenants managed to flush him out of the campus. However, Dinesh, who returned to the spot after midnight., torched the bikes including two-wheelers parked adjacent to the workshop of Annamalai in which eight vehicles were destroyed completely.

Advertising

Advertising

When fire from the bikes spread to the house of Annamalai, which is situated next to his workshop, Annamalai saved his wife Ganga and younger son Nikhil, 6, first by swiftly evacuating them to safety from the first floor of the house where they were sleeping. As he tried to save his eldest son Nithin, 8, both the father and the son swooned inside the room due to smoke and sustained burns.

While Annamalai died on the spot, Nithin has been admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters led by Thoothukudi Fire Station Officer M. Shankar, doused the flame after an hour-long operation that saved other tenants inside the campus. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, Ganesh, visited the spot.

The Thoothukudi South Police have nabbed Dinesh Mendis in this connection.