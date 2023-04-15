Bike taxi is illegal, unsafe, says Madurai administration

April 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Madurai

Madurai district administration, Madurai City Police and Regional Transport Office have warned of stringent action against Rapido Bike Taxi, which lacks proper recognition from the State government.

“The concept of bike taxi is not authorised in Tamil Nadu. It violates many aspects of Motor Vehicles Rules (MV rules),” a senior police officer said.

Transport vehicles are bound by MV rules and these vehicles are not just meant for transporting people but also has to ensure their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These bikes which have white number plate are personal vehicles in which the owner can ride and take with him his family members or friends. But, it cannot be exploited as a commercial vehicle,” the officer said.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Madurai City Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar have warned of stringent action against those bike riders. The traffic police would hand over such bikes to the RTOs who could impose upto ₹10,000 fine on the riders.

“The riders, who are partners with the operators, do not know that their activity is not legal,” the official said.

Any public carrier should have a unique identity, including yellow number plate. Besides, the drivers should have a uniform and a badge to use public carrier vehicles.

“In this case of bike taxis, none of these are present. The riders should be trained to take passengers safely and for which a badge is issued like to auto drivers and taxi drivers,” the officer said.

Besides, public carriers are subjected to yearly fitness verification for which fitness certificates are issue to make known that the vehicle is road worthy.

“In this case, the bikes with white number plates do not undergo any such fitness clearance and a bike in bad condition can lead to accidents,” he added.