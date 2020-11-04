Bike rider dies at hospital

MADURAI

A painter, R. Balamurugan, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Austinpatti on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Police said that Balamurugan of Uchapatti was riding his bike on the wrong lane of Karadikkal- Koothiyargundu four-way highway, when he dashed against another bike.

The police said that J. Siva (16) of Thoppur was also injured in the accident.

Balamurugan succumbed to the injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

In another accident, three workers from Uttar Pradesh were injured when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler they were riding on Tirumangalam-Madurai Highway.

When they were attempting to cross the highway near a petrol bunk around 9.15 p.m. on Monday, a car hit the bike, in which S. Ananthasama (48), Shagar Alam and Sunil Singh were injured. They were admitted to the GRH with head injuries.