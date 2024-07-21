Bike rider dies after his mobile phone exploded near Paramakudi

In a freak incident, a motorcyclist died of head injuries after his mobile phone exploded causing him to skid and fall from his vehicle. The incident happened near Paramakudi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the victim G. Rajini, 36, had kept his phone in his trouser pocket and was riding his motorcycle near Kamuthakudi on the Madurai-Paramakudi highway when the cell phone battery suddenly exploded causing burn injuries on his thigh.

He lost balance and fell from the vehicle sustaining severe head injuries. He died on the spot.

Police said Rajini, who worked as security guard in a bank, had gone to Madurai for purchasing clothes and was returning home when the freak mishap occurred.

R. Pandi (31), who was riding pillion with him, also suffered bleeding injuries on his cheeks, shoulder, and was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College after he was provided first-aid at the Government Hospital in Paramakudi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.