GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bike rider dies after his mobile phone exploded near Paramakudi

Published - July 21, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak incident, a motorcyclist died of head injuries after his mobile phone exploded causing him to skid and fall from his vehicle. The incident happened near Paramakudi on Sunday.

According to police, the victim G. Rajini, 36, had kept his phone in his trouser pocket and was riding his motorcycle near Kamuthakudi on the Madurai-Paramakudi highway when the cell phone battery suddenly exploded causing burn injuries on his thigh.

He lost balance and fell from the vehicle sustaining severe head injuries. He died on the spot.

Police said Rajini, who worked as security guard in a bank, had gone to Madurai for purchasing clothes and was returning home when the freak mishap occurred.

R. Pandi (31), who was riding pillion with him, also suffered bleeding injuries on his cheeks, shoulder, and was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College after he was provided first-aid at the Government Hospital in Paramakudi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.