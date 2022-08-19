Bike rider dies after fall into pit dug for building bridge in Sivaganga district

L Srikrishna SIVAGANGA
August 19, 2022 20:31 IST

M. Sethuraman, 45, of Tirupachethi in Sivaganga district died on Thursday night after he fell into a pit dug by a contractor building a bridge on Madurai-Sivaganga national highway at Panayur.

Police said Sethuraman, a mason, was returning home on his two-wheeler after work at around 11 p.m. Due to the darkness and the absence of a signboard cautioning vehicle users, he could have fallen into the pit.

Some workers crossing the spot on Friday morning noticed his two-wheeler and then found Sethuraman lying inside the pit. On getting information, Sivaganga Taluk police alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel and rushed to the spot.

It is said that Sethuraman might have died in the night.

Many people who had assembled at the spot when the body was retrieved said the highways authorities should install adequate caution boards with reflector tapes. The Thondi stretch, where road and bridge works were under way, too did not have any caution boards. Many vehicle users who were new to the place met with accidents, they said.

