Bike rally taken out in Ramanathapuram to spread dugong conservation message

May 22, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The motorcycle rally, organised by the Wildlife Institute of India, being taken out from Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam National Memorial near Rameswaram to Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Ahead of the World Dugong Day, which is celebrated on May 28, a motorcycle rally was organised by the Wildlife Institute of India, along with Forest Department (Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division), Coast Guards and the Marine Elite Force in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

The rally was flagged off at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam National Memorial in Rameswaram. The main objective of the rally was to spread the message of ‘Save the dugong, save the marine life, save our ocean — we are all in this together’. Around 35 officials took part in the rally.

