Bike lifter dies in ‘police custody’

TIRUNELVELI

04 February 2022 20:57 IST

A bike lifter, who was nabbed by the owner of a two-wheeler and then handed over to the police, allegedly died on Friday evening as the interrogation was on.

Police said Sulaiman, 42, of Melapalayam was nabbed by the owner of a bike, which was reportedly stolen by Sulaiman a couple of days ago even as it was parked near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. When the owner of the bike saw him riding his bike at Tirunelveli Junction area on Friday, he nabbed Sulaiman with the help of his friends.

After allegedly thrashing him, Sulaiman was handed over to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Police which had registered a case in connection with the theft of the bike.

As he complained of breathing difficulty, Sulaiman, who was facing 28 theft cases, was rushed to the TVMCH. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

TVMCH police have registered a case.