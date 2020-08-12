Bike burnt, seven held

12 August 2020 21:49 IST

Seven persons, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with burning of the motorbike of CPI(M) Virudhunagar town secretary L. Murugan, 46, in Fathima Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were booked for criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. According to party sources, the functionaries had petitioned to the district police seeking night patrol in their area to prevent anti-social activities. “After the patrol began, these men, involved in antisocial activities, had nursed a grudge against Murugan and hence burnt his bike,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising