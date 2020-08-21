Bike Brigade launched in Thoothukudi

The bike brigade, with 16 two-wheelers, will be used for patrolling in even inaccessible areas across Thoothukudi district.

21 August 2020 19:21 IST

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar launched two-wheeler patrol service, Bike Brigade, in the district on Friday.

The bike brigade will have 16 two-wheelers, each fitted with siren, flashlight, public address system and first-aid kit. They will be used for patrolling in even inaccessible areas. Five vehicles have been allotted for Thoothukudi Town, two each to Thoothukudi rural area, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam and Kovilpatti and one each to Maniyaachi and Vilaathikulam.

“These vehicles will be on the move as instructed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police concerned. Their movement can be monitored from the control room in the District Police Office. On getting distress calls or complaints from the public, they will be rushed to the spot,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

