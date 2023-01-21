Bike-borne chain-snatchers have a free run in rural areas

January 21, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Madurai

Two incidents of chain snatching were reported in rural Madurai which not only left two women poorer, but also caused injuries to them after they fell from moving two-wheelers, on Thursday.

In the first incident, R. Gayathri (33) of Sholavandan, was riding back home on a bike after dropping her son in the school on Thursday morning. Travelling on the Sholavandan-Nagari Road, three youth snatched her 25-sovereign gold chain at around 9.15 a.m.

The act shocked Mrs. Gayathri, daughter of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, making her lose control of her vehicle and falling down. She sustained abrasions after her fall.

The fall alerted a youth, who was working in a nearby farm, and chased the bike-borne robbers. However, they managed to fleeon the high-speed bike towards Dindigul.

“We have found video footage of the trio speeding away on a white-colour bike,” a police officer said.

In another incident, Kamatchi (34) of Tirumangalam lost her two-sovereign gold chain when two robbers yanked it when she was riding pillion with her husband on Thursday night.

The police said that the family of S. Murugan (45) of Karpagam Nagar, was returning on a two-wheeler after visiting their relative in the city. When they were entering Tirumangalam around 10.30 p.m, Murugan had slowed down to negotiate a speed-breaker.

Making the most of this opportunity, the robbers, who were closely following the bike, snatched the gold chain and fled .

In the process, Murugan lost control of the bike and all three, including Murugan’s daughter, Dharani (10) fell down from the bike. Kamatchi and her daughter sustained injuries on their face and neck.

A police officer said that after the Madurai City Police strengthened the CCTV camera network in the city limits, the robbers were targeting people in rural areas.